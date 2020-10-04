Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, added to the injury report Saturday with a chest injury that left him questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Mixon has played in 31 straight games. His last absence came in Week 4 of the 2018 season in a road game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Like the Bengals, the fourth-year running back out of Oklahoma is off to a slow start to the season. Mixon has 52 carries for 164 yards and has yet to score a touchdown. The Bengals are last in the league in yards per play and 31st in yards per rushing attempt.

Of the running backs on Cincinnati's roster, Mixon and Giovani Bernard have taken all but one offensive snap through the team's first three games. Bernard has two carries but is third on the team in receiving with 12 catches for 98 yards.

