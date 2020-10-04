The New Orleans Saints had a positive COVID-19 test Saturday, according to multiple reports, putting potential doubt on a third game of Sunday's Week 4 schedule.

According to ProFootballTalk, which first reported on the positive test, the Saints learned about the positive test late Saturday night and are in the process of contact tracing players who were in the player's proximity.

The Saints, who are scheduled to play the Lions at 1 p.m. ET in Detroit on Sunday, are the fourth known team to have a positive COVID-19 test over the past week.

The Tennessee Titans' Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers has been rescheduled for Week 7 as eight players and eight team personnel have tested positive since the team's Week 3 game last Sunday.

League sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates on Saturday that New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19.

The Patriots' game against the Kansas City Chiefs has been postponed from Sunday, with sources telling ESPN's Dianna Russini that the current plan is to play the game on Monday.

Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu also tested positive, a source told ESPN, confirming an NFL Network report.