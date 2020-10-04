Rob Ninkovich reacts to the spike in coronavirus cases in the NFL and explains why he believes the issue of more positive tests is unavoidable. (1:05)

The New Orleans Saints-Detroit Lions game will be played after a retest for the coronavirus showed negative results for a Saints player, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Fullback Michael Burton had a positive COVID-19 test Saturday, but sources said a retest came back negative and that contact tracing found negative tests among those players as well.

A source told ESPN's Mike Triplett that the retest came back negative in the middle of the night. A point of care test on Burton came back negative and he will be allowed to play Sunday.

The Saints are scheduled to play the Lions in Detroit at 1 p.m. ET.

The Athletic first reported the negative retest.

This is now the fourth false-positive test for the Saints, dating back to the start of training camp. They have had only one player actually test positive and miss time on the Reserve/COVID list.

This adds to a harrowing week in which the Saints already had six starters ruled out with injuries (wide receiver Michael Thomas, cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins, tight end Jared Cook, guard Andrus Peat and defensive end Marcus Davenport). And they have lost back-to-back games over the past two weeks for the first time in three years.

Two other games in Week 4 have been postponed because of positive tests. The Tennessee Titans' Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers has been rescheduled for Week 7 as nine players and nine team personnel have tested positive since the team's Week 3 game last Sunday.

The Patriots' game against the Kansas City Chiefs has been postponed after positive tests from both teams, with plans to play the game on Monday or Tuesday. League sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates on Saturday that New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19.

