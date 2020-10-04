Adam Schefter confirms the start times of the Patriots-Chiefs and Packers-Falcons Week 4 matchups on Monday night, and details why Brian Hoyer is expected to start for New England. (1:49)

Although quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for the coronavirus, the New England Patriots will play the Chiefs on Monday night in Kansas City.

The game, which was originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon, will kick off at 7:05 p.m. ET and air on CBS. The Falcons-Packers Monday Night Football game will take place at 8:50 p.m. on ESPN.

The Pats-Chiefs plan is contingent on negative COVID-19 tests. Teams don't usually test on game days, but sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that both teams will be tested Monday morning. Patriots players were tested Sunday morning and all the tests came back negative, according to sources.

Saturday started with New England confirming that "a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19," and that "the player immediately entered self-quarantine." That player, league sources told Schefter and Field Yates, was Newton.

But the day ended with all other Patriots tests returning negative Saturday night, a source told Schefter. The NFL still needs to get the Chiefs' test results, the source said, but this was what the league needed and wanted to see after a chaotic day in New England.