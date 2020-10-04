Ron Rivera explains what the gesture of the Washington Football Team surprising him with cardboard cutouts of friends and family means to him. (1:48)

We have reached the Sunday slate for Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season. While it's been a strange NFL season being played during the COVID-19 pandemic, this week will certainly rank as the strangest yet, with the Tennessee Titans-Pittsburgh Steelers game postponed to Week 7, and the New England Patriots-Kansas City Chiefs game moved from Sunday to Monday.

Nevertheless, most of the games will proceed today, and we're here to bring you the best pregame threads, entrances, scenes from the field and more.

For more on the matchups today, look no further: Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the keys to every game, a bold prediction for each contest and final score picks. Check out ESPN's NFL Week 4 game guide.

More: Sunday's fantasy football inactives: Who's in and who's out?

Best arrival looks

Joe Burrow has been turning heads with his play this season, and he gets high marks for his Sunday look as the Cincinnati Bengals get ready to play the Jacksonville Jaguars:

QB1 only means business 💼 pic.twitter.com/gLWtvi2PtA — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 4, 2020

NFL players continue to push a message of social justice, and that includes Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson's pregame look today:

It's hard to miss Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, thanks partially to his size, but also because of this unique shirt:

We're loving the suit and bag game from Carolina Panthers rookie Derrick Brown:

There was some thought that DeAndre Hopkins might be ruled out of Sunday's game due to injury, but he announced his presence with a top befitting one of the NFL's brightest young stars:

Best tribute

The Washington Football Team surprised coach Ron Rivera -- who is battling cancer -- with a section of approximately 400 cardboard cutouts, purchased by friends and family. They labeled the section "Coach's Corner" with another sign that read #RIVERASTRONG. Players and coaches warmed up prior to the game wearing shirts featuring the "Rivera Strong" message as well:

Thank you to everyone that sent their cut outs for Coach's Corner 🙏 #RiveraStrong pic.twitter.com/2gNv2VYhht — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) October 4, 2020

The shirts players and coaches have on during warmups. pic.twitter.com/bBnfrpuu8Q — John Keim (@john_keim) October 4, 2020

Best of the rest