We have reached the Sunday slate for Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season. While it's been a strange NFL season being played during the COVID-19 pandemic, this week will certainly rank as the strangest yet, with the Tennessee Titans-Pittsburgh Steelers game postponed to Week 7, and the New England Patriots-Kansas City Chiefs game moved from Sunday to Monday.
Nevertheless, most of the games will proceed today, and we're here to bring you the best pregame threads, entrances, scenes from the field and more.
For more on the matchups today, look no further: Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the keys to every game, a bold prediction for each contest and final score picks. Check out ESPN's NFL Week 4 game guide.
More: Sunday's fantasy football inactives: Who's in and who's out?
Best arrival looks
Joe Burrow has been turning heads with his play this season, and he gets high marks for his Sunday look as the Cincinnati Bengals get ready to play the Jacksonville Jaguars:
QB1 only means business 💼 pic.twitter.com/gLWtvi2PtA— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 4, 2020
NFL players continue to push a message of social justice, and that includes Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson's pregame look today:
.@DangeRussWilson has arrived. 😎#GoHawks x #SEAvsMIA pic.twitter.com/t8MwhA6iYr— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 4, 2020
It's hard to miss Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, thanks partially to his size, but also because of this unique shirt:
Floral in October?— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) October 4, 2020
You bet ya.@KingTunsil78 | #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/qPk1GjPR1w
We're loving the suit and bag game from Carolina Panthers rookie Derrick Brown:
.@DerrickBrownAU5's style is immaculate 💯 pic.twitter.com/Y1J6zbYEZE— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 4, 2020
There was some thought that DeAndre Hopkins might be ruled out of Sunday's game due to injury, but he announced his presence with a top befitting one of the NFL's brightest young stars:
Go time.@DeAndreHopkins x #RedSea pic.twitter.com/7pOOafEghL— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 4, 2020
Best tribute
The Washington Football Team surprised coach Ron Rivera -- who is battling cancer -- with a section of approximately 400 cardboard cutouts, purchased by friends and family. They labeled the section "Coach's Corner" with another sign that read #RIVERASTRONG. Players and coaches warmed up prior to the game wearing shirts featuring the "Rivera Strong" message as well:
Thank you to everyone that sent their cut outs for Coach's Corner 🙏 #RiveraStrong pic.twitter.com/2gNv2VYhht— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) October 4, 2020
The shirts players and coaches have on during warmups. pic.twitter.com/bBnfrpuu8Q— John Keim (@john_keim) October 4, 2020
Best of the rest
The drip is unmatched 💧🔥 pic.twitter.com/hARkbhyLwT— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 4, 2020
Clocking in. #CLEvsDAL | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/ItoyE57dJJ— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 4, 2020
📍 @ATTStadium #CLEvsDAL pic.twitter.com/6z4Hg6KCji— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 4, 2020
Time to go to work.#Skol pic.twitter.com/YGMmSRorlH— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 4, 2020
𝗙𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗩𝗶𝗯𝗲𝘀 🍂 pic.twitter.com/IaNi1kUlEH— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 4, 2020
📍 @RJStadium pic.twitter.com/c2uKlVIkhF— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 4, 2020
We're home.#FinsUp x @HardRockStadium pic.twitter.com/9NN8w9gpzk— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 4, 2020
#MaskUpMichigan | @BCBSM pic.twitter.com/IHDmPoz70q— Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 4, 2020