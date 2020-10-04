Ravens' Lamar Jackson breaks loose for 50-yard touchdown run

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson showed he can only be contained for so long.

After being bottled up in the first quarter Sunday against the Washington Football Team, Jackson broke the longest run of his career, flying down the middle of the field for a 50-yard touchdown.

It's the longest touchdown run by a quarterback in the last five seasons. Marcus Mariota had an 87-yard touchdown run in 2015.

On third-and-4, Jackson kept the ball on a run option and followed the lead block of guard Bradley Bozeman. After stiff-arming Landon Collins at the 35-yard line, Jackson initially raised the ball in the air in celebration before having to get past Ronald Darby to reach the end zone.

Jackson reached 20.1 miles per hour on the run, his fastest speed ever on a touchdown run, according to Next Gen Stats.

Before that run, Jackson was limited to 7 yards on three carries.