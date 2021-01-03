Isaiah McKenzie's monster first half gives Bills big lead against Dolphins

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills need a win against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday to secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC, and Isaiah McKenzie is doing his part to make sure that happens.

The Bills wide receiver scored his third touchdown of the first half on an 84-yard punt return to give his team a 21-3 lead against Miami late in the second quarter.

Less than two minutes after reeling in a touchdown pass from Josh Allen, McKenzie fielded the punt at the Bills' 16-yard line and weaved through the Dolphins' coverage team for his third touchdown of the first half.

Today belongs to Isaiah McKenzie. 🔥



📺 #MIAvsBUF on CBS pic.twitter.com/dZov52m8FI — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2021

Isaiah McKenzie is now the first NFL player with 2 receiving TDs and a punt return TD since Tyreek Hill did so in 2018 pic.twitter.com/onDc2QFpjm — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) January 3, 2021

McKenzie also caught the first touchdown of the game earlier in the second quarter. His performance makes him the first NFL player with two receiving touchdowns and a punt return score in the same game since Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill did so in 2018.