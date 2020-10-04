Browns' Jarvis Landry chucks a 37-yard TD to Odell Beckham Jr.

The Cleveland Browns finished off their impressive opening drive Sunday with an emphatic trick play in their Week 4 game at the Dallas Cowboys.

Wideout Jarvis Landry got the ball on a reverse from running back Nick Chubb, then fired a gorgeous left-handed pass to Odell Beckham Jr. for a 37-yard touchdown.

Last season, Beckham completed a 20-yard pass to Landry. Two years ago, Landry threw a 2-point conversion to quarterback Baker Mayfield. The pass to Beckham was longer than any reception Landry has had this season.

Beckham has 20 career 30-yard reception touchdowns, tied with Kansas City's Tyreek Hill for most since Beckham Jr. entered the NFL in 2014.



Landry is the first Browns wide receiver with a passing touchdown since Mohamed Massaquoi in 2010 against the Baltimore Ravens.