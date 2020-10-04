TD for CeeDee! Cowboys rookie Lamb gets first NFL score

CeeDee Lamb's first career touchdown reception could not been any easier.

Needing to answer Jarvis Landry's 37-yard touchdown throw to Odell Beckham Jr., Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott found a wide open Lamb down the middle of the field, almost as if the Browns forgot about the Cowboys' first-round pick. Lining up in the slot, Lamb simply streaked down the field for the 43-yard score. It's the fourth straight touchdown pass of at least 40 yards for Prescott. He had scoring throws for 40 and 42 yards to Cedrick Wilson and 43 yards to Michael Gallup last week in Seattle.