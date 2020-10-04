Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb left Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half with a right knee injury. The team announced at halftime that Chubb would not return.

As Chubb was pass protecting quarterback Baker Mayfield's blindside, Cowboys defensive lineman Trysten Hill rolled over Chubb's leg from behind. Chubb immediately grabbed his knee and pulled off his helmet. Shortly after, he was taken to the locker room, though was walking under his own power.

Chubb had 43 yards on six carries before the injury. He entered the weekend fourth in the NFL in rushing.