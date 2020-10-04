Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback CJ Henderson suffered a shoulder injury in the first half of Sunday's game against Cincinnati Bengals and was ruled out as the second half began.

Henderson, the ninth overall pick in April, got hurt late in the first quarter and was taken to the locker room for evaluation and missed the entire second quarter before being ruled out. He had two tackles, including one in which he and Myles Jack brought down receiver Alex Erickson on a third-down play.

The Bengals kicked a field goal on the next snap with 2:41 remaining, and Henderson never saw the field again.

Jack was later ruled out with an ankle injury.

Henderson had 13 tackles, four pass breakups, and an interception over the first three games. His best game was the opener against the Indianapolis Colts, when he picked off Philip Rivers and broke up a fourth-down pass to T.Y. Hilton that sealed the victory.

Rookie seventh-round pick Chris Claybrooks replaced Henderson in the lineup.