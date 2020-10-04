Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to remind everyone that he's the best dual-threat QB ever.

On Sunday in Washington, Jackson reached 5,000 yards passing and 2,000 yards rushing quicker than any player in NFL history. He recorded this feat in his 35th career game.

Needing 96 yards passing to reach the 5,000-yard milestone, Jackson set the record on a 25-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews in the second quarter.

Jackson showed how dangerous he is running the ball earlier in the second quarter when he broke free for a 50-yard touchdown run, which is the longest of his career. It was the longest touchdown run by a quarterback in five seasons.

This marked the first time a player produced a touchdown run of 50 or more yards and a touchdown pass of at least 25 yards since Marcus Mariota in 2015.