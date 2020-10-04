Joe Burrow perfectly lofts a pass over the defender and drops it right into the arms of fellow rookie Tee Higgins for a gain of 23 yards. (0:16)

CINCINNATI -- Getting his first NFL win on Sunday wasn't enough for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. He had to make history while he did it, too.

This year's top overall draft pick finally secured his first pro victory in the Bengals' 33-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium. In the process, Burrow became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to throw for 300 or more yards in three straight games.

Against the Jaguars, Burrow once again showed why Cincinnati believes he is their next franchise quarterback. The Heisman Trophy winner was 25-of-36 passing for 300 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Burrow secured the historic mark on a 23-yard completion to fellow rookie Tee Higgins in the fourth quarter.

He beat Chargers rookie Justin Herbert to the accomplishment. Herbert had a crack at also reaching the feat coming into this weekend's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he finished with 290 yards in a 38-31 loss.

The Bengals' quarterback could have had a bigger stat line against Jacksonville (1-3) if a couple of plays went his way. Burrow had a first-half touchdown throw to receiver Tyler Boyd negated because of a holding penalty. Later in the half, Burrow had a potential TD throw go off tight end Drew Sample's facemask and was wrestled away by Jacksonville linebacker Myles Jack for an interception. But the first-half errors and a 13-10 halftime deficit wasn't enough to derail Burrow's strong start to his rookie season.

In the second half, Burrow buoyed Cincinnati's offense. Cincinnati (1-2-1) outscored the Jaguars by 17 points in the third quarter. In that frame, Burrow was 7-of-11 passing for 75 yards.

Cincinnati came close to giving Burrow his first win in his NFL debut. The Bengals were a play away from taking a late lead over the Chargers in Week 1, a game the Bengals eventually lost after a missed field goal at the end of regulation.

On Sunday, Burrow and the Bengals made sure it was never that close. Cincinnati also avoided going winless in their first four games for the second straight season, something the team hasn't done in 20 years.