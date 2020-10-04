TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard suffered a serious Achilles injury in the second half of the Bucs' 38-31 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

"It looks like he has a ruptured Achilles and will probably be done for the year," coach Bruce Arians said.

The Bucs are already without Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin, who suffered a hamstring injury against the Denver Broncos last week. They also were without Leonard Fournette, who suffered an ankle injury last week. They head to Chicago for a Thursday night game.

"I don't think Chris will be ready," Arians said. "Leonard has a chance. But losing O.J. will be huge."