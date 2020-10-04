Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is believed to have suffered a hyperextended knee and a hamstring injury on Sunday that are expected to keep him out several weeks, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ekeler was seen leaving Sunday's game on crutches and with a brace, according to Schefter. He is expected to undergo an MRI on Monday.

He had 12 yards on two carries and one reception for 2 yards before leaving with 1:37 left in the first quarter of the Chargers' 38-31 loss. He leads the Chargers with 248 rushing yards and is third on the team with 144 receiving yards this season.

Ekeler signed a four-year $24.5 million extension with the Chargers in the offseason. After a lengthy contract dispute with Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles signed Ekeler long-term instead.

Gordon eventually signed with the Denver Broncos, clearing the way for Ekeler to be the Chargers' featured back.

ESPN's Shelley Smith contributed to this report.