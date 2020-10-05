SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Of the many positions at which the San Francisco 49ers are dealing with injuries, perhaps none has been hit harder than defensive end. And, if the Niners' fears are confirmed on Monday morning, they will have already lost one of the players brought in to replace their previously injured edge rushers.

Defensive end Ziggy Ansah was ruled out with an arm injury at halftime of the Niners' 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. The team's early suspicion was that the injury was a torn biceps, which would require season-ending surgery.

"That's what it sounded like," coach Kyle Shanahan said. "Everything that I've heard in there sounds like that's gonna happen. Pretty sure we'll confirm that tomorrow but that's what it sounded like."

Ansah is scheduled for an MRI on Monday, which is expected to confirm the Niners' fears. And if indeed that turns out to be the case, Ansah would be the third outside pass-rusher the team will have to place on injured reserve in the span of three weeks.

Star end Nick Bosa suffered a torn left anterior cruciate ligament in Week 2 against the New York Jets, which ended his season and landed him on long-term injured reserve.

End Dee Ford was placed on short-term injured reserve on Saturday as he deals with a back injury. Although Ford can technically return after missing three games, it's unclear when or if he will be able to get back on the field this season.

The Niners signed Ansah on Sept. 21 after the early-season injuries to Bosa and Ford, hoping that he could pair with fellow former first-round pick Dion Jordan to offer some depth at a position the Niners highly value.

Ansah registered no stats in either of the games he appeared in, as he was used mostly in third-down passing situations. He has dealt with a variety of injuries throughout his career and those have limited him to just 20 games in the past three seasons.

Without Bosa, Ford and Ansah, the Niners will likely have to find another outside rusher to provide depth. Ronald Blair III could help fill that role, but he remains on the physically unable to perform list through at least Week 6. In the meantime, Jordan, Arik Armstead and Kerry Hyder Jr. are the only healthy true defensive ends on the roster.