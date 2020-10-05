With the Titans' organization up to 18 positive COVID-19 cases in the past week, Adam Schefter details what it means for the team and its season. (1:24)

The Tennessee Titans received no new positive COVID-19 test results Monday morning, multiple sources told ESPN.

The NFL and the NFL Players Association are investigating whether the Titans, who have had 20 members of their organization test positive for COVID-19 this season, violated the league's coronavirus-related protocols, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Officials from the NFL and NFLPA have been in Tennessee since Friday, seeking answers to an issue that some sources believe ultimately will wind up with the league making an example of the Titans.

If the NFL and NFLPA find that at least one member of the Titans didn't properly report being around someone with the coronavirus, it would be a violation.

The NFL announced Thursday that the Titans' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers would not be played during Week 4 because of the positive coronavirus tests. The Titans are now scheduled to play the Steelers in Week 7 on Oct. 25.

The New England Patriots' overnight COVID-19 test results came back negative Monday morning, and the team started its trip to Kansas City, sources told Schefter and ESPN's Field Yates. The Chiefs' test results also came back negative, so Monday night's game (7:05 ET) is on, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

The game, originally scheduled for Sunday, was postponed after sources told ESPN that Patriots quarterback Cam Newton had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Patriots will travel to Kansas City in two planes, sources told ESPN's Mike Reiss, one of which will carry the approximately 20 players who have been in close contact with Newton. The team will leave from two different airports but are scheduled to arrive in Kansas City at about the same time.

The team plans to stay at a hotel for two to three hours and then head to Arrowhead Stadium for the game.