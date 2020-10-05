Ryan Clark and Mina Kimes explain why Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are operating like a well-oiled machine and why the Falcons' defense won't be able to stop them. (1:09)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams said in a now-deleted tweet that he will not play in Monday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Adams will miss his second straight game because of a hamstring injury suffered during Green Bay's Week 2 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Adams had been officially listed as questionable after being limited in practice this past week. He indicated in his tweet that he wants to play Monday but is being held out.

"Sorry fans and friends I wont be on the field tonight. I've done everything I need to do and proved Im ready but I guess I don't know my body as well as others. Good luck out there my boys," Adams said in a tweet that has been deleted.

The Packers also will be without receiver Allen Lazard, who underwent core muscle surgery last week after emerging as Green Bay's No. 1 wideout without Adams.

Adams said this past week that he wanted to make sure he was 100% before he returned.

"I will be making sure I feel normal -- like before it happened -- before I step out there," Adams said Thursday. "So we're doing our thing to make sure that that's the case."

Last week, Adams worked out a few hours before kickoff against the New Orleans Saints before being ruled out.

"That was the plan all week long was to get a good feel to see how I felt come pregame, just to give me all the time I needed, and came to the conclusion that I wasn't quite ready yet," Adams said last week. "It was close. I felt good, but I wanted to be as smart as possible, so we decided to hold off on that."

At least one other Packers player expressed frustration that he was held out of a game this season. Right tackle Billy Turner, who suffered a knee injury during training camp, was inactive for the opener but then dressed -- and did not play -- in Week 2 before he returned to the lineup in Week 3.

"Without discussing my injury because that is not something that I talk about, you gotta ask the coaching staff and the medical staff about that," Turner said. "That was not my decisions. But here we are going into Week 4, and I'm up and playing and I'm healthy and that's all I'm going to say about that."

ESPN's Rob Demovsky contributed to this report.