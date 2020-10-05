New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was cleared Monday of two felony gun charges stemming from a March arrest at New York's LaGuardia Airport, his attorney told ESPN.

"As we said from the outset, this matter has been resolved with no criminal charges," attorney Alex Spiro said in a statement. "This case was nothing more than a technical issue with the storing of a firearm, which is why the government gave Mr. Williams nothing more than a ticket."

Williams, 22, drafted third overall in 2019, was carrying a Glock 19 handgun in a carry-on bag when he was arrested March 5 at the Delta check-in counter at LaGuardia. At the time, he volunteered that a gun was in his possession.

The gun was licensed in Alabama, his home state, but not in New York, according to police. He was charged with Class E and D felonies for criminal possession of a firearm. Williams was required to appear Monday in Queens Criminal Court, a court spokesperson said.