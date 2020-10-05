Kareem Hunt shakes off multiple defenders as he gets into the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown. (0:21)

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is expected to miss "several weeks" after suffering an MCL injury to his right knee, coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday. Stefanski said that Chubb would go on injured reserve, but expects him to return at some point this season.

A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that doctors believe Chubb is expected to miss about six weeks.

"What that ends up being I don't know," Stefanski said, when asked if the six-week timetable was accurate. "I know Nick Chubb and I wouldn't put a timeframe on it yet."

In the first quarter of Sunday's 49-38 win over the Dallas Cowboys, Chubb was injured while pass-protecting, as defensive lineman Trysten Hill rolled over his knee from behind. Chubb, who entered the weekend fourth in the NFL in rushing, had already run for 43 yards on six carries against Dallas.

The rushing offensive didn't miss a beat without him, though, as Cleveland finished with 307 rushing yards, its highest game total in 11 years. D'Ernest Johnson led the Browns with 83 rushing yards, while Kareem Hunt ran for 71 yards and scored two touchdowns. Wideout Odell Beckham Jr. also scored a 50-yard touchdown on a reverse to put the game away late in the fourth quarter.

Hunt is expected to take over as Cleveland's primary back with Chubb out. Hunt won the NFL rushing title in 2017 with 1,327 yards while with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Browns now lead the NFL with 818 rushing yards. According to ESPN Stats & Info, that is the fourth-highest total through the first four games of a season over the last 30 years. Only the 2005 and 2006 Atlanta Falcons and last year's Baltimore Ravens rushed for more yards over the first four games.