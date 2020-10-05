Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is expected to be sidelined four to six weeks after a second opinion on his injured hamstring confirmed the initial diagnosis, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ekeler will not require any sort of procedure on the hamstring, just rehab, the source said.

Ekeler also suffered a hyperextended knee during Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it is not considered as significant of an issue as the hamstring injury, a source said.

Ekeler left the game on crutches and with a brace before undergoing an MRI on Monday.

Ekeler had 12 yards on two carries and one reception for 2 yards before leaving with 1:37 left in the first quarter of Los Angeles' 38-31 loss. He leads the Chargers with 248 rushing yards and is third on the team with 144 receiving yards this season.

He signed a four-year, $24.5 million extension with the Chargers in the offseason. After a lengthy contract dispute with Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles signed Ekeler long-term instead.

Gordon eventually signed with the Denver Broncos, clearing the way for Ekeler to be the Chargers' featured back.

Without Ekeler, the Chargers' run game suffered in Tampa. Quarterback Justin Herbert led the team in rushing with 14 yards. The team ran for 46 yards on 23 carries.