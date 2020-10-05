Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is expected to be sidelined four to six weeks with a hamstring injury and a hyperextended knee, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ekeler is seeking a second opinion on his injuries and timeline for a return, according to Schefter.

Ekeler left Sunday's game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on crutches and with a brace, according to Schefter, before undergoing an MRI on Monday.

He had 12 yards on two carries and one reception for 2 yards before leaving with 1:37 left in the first quarter of Los Angeles' 38-31 loss. He leads the Chargers with 248 rushing yards and is third on the team with 144 receiving yards this season.

Ekeler, 25, signed a four-year, $24.5 million extension with the Chargers in the offseason. After a lengthy contract dispute with Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles signed Ekeler long term instead.

Gordon eventually signed with the Denver Broncos, clearing the way for Ekeler to be the Chargers' featured back.

Without Ekeler, the Chargers' run game suffered in Tampa. Quarterback Justin Herbert led the team in rushing with 14 yards. As a team, they ran for 46 yards on 23 carries.