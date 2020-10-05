KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs will play Monday night's game against the New England Patriots without injured defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Jones, who leads the Chiefs with 3.5 sacks, was limited in practice during the week and listed as questionable with a groin injury on the final injury report of the week.

Mike Pennel is the likely starter in Jones' place. Pennel last week returned after missing the season's first two games because of an NFL suspension.

Jones had 24.5 sacks over the past two seasons, including 15.5 in 2018, when he was third in the league.