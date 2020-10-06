Atlanta's decimated secondary takes another blow against the Packers as safety Damontae Kazee is carted off the field with an Achilles injury. (0:26)

Atlanta Falcons starting free safety Damontae Kazee was carted off the field in the second quarter of Monday night's game at the Green Bay Packers with an Achilles tendon injury.

Kazee fell to the ground and grabbed the back of his left foot/leg. He remained on the ground in obvious pain while being checked by the training staff before he was carted off, and he was later ruled out for the remainder of the game, which the Packers won 30-16.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn and team owner Arthur Blank consoled Kazee after the game.

Quinn would not say whether Kazee suffered a torn Achilles, but said, "It's definitely a serious injury."

Sharrod Neasman replaced Kazee at free safety.

The Falcons entered the game already down two safeties with Keanu Neal sidelined by a hamstring injury and Ricardo Allen out with a hyperextended elbow. The Falcons started Kazee and rookie Jaylinn Hawkins at the safety spots.

Atlanta also entered the night missing starting cornerback A.J. Terrell, who remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and veteran corner Darqueze Dennard, who is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.