Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones was ruled out in the second half of Monday night's 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers because of a hamstring injury.

Jones, who was questionable coming into the game after being limited in practice by a left hamstring injury, had four catches for 32 yards in the first half. On his first catch, he surpassed Roddy White as the franchise's all-time leader in receptions with 809.

But Jones remained in the locker room after halftime at Lambeau Field. Falcons coach Dan Quinn told ESPN's Lisa Salters the plan was to use Jones situationally coming off the injury.

Jones, 31, said leading into the game the soft-tissue injury was a day-to-day thing, although he felt good in limited practice time. Jones missed the Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears.

The Falcons' star receiver first injured his left hamstring in preseason practice. He tweaked it during a Week 2 loss at Dallas.