Dan Graziano reports the Titans' COVID-19 tests came back clean for the second day in a row, increasing the possibility that Tennessee will be able to play Buffalo on Sunday. (0:52)

Titans receive no new positive COVID-19 tests, improves chances to play Week 5 (0:52)

The Tennessee Titans had no positive COVID-19 tests Tuesday, sources told ESPN's Dan Graziano and Dianna Russini.

The results follow no positive tests Monday, according to ESPN sources. That means the team can return to the practice facility on Wednesday.

A total of 20 Titans players and other staff members have returned positive coronavirus tests since Sept. 24.

The NFL announced last week that the game between the Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4 was postponed until Oct. 25.

Tennessee is scheduled to host the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.

EIght players last week, one this week and 11 overall this season -- defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, linebacker Kamalei Correa, cornerback Kristian Fulton, wide receiver Adam Humphries, defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, long-snapper Beau Brinkley, wide receiver Cameron Batson, tight end Tommy Hudson, fullback Khari Blasingame and cornerback Greg Mabin -- have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell warned the league's 32 teams Monday of penalties including potential forfeits of games for violations of COVID-19 protocols that force changes in the schedule.

The franchise has continued daily testing since the NFL told the Titans to close their facility on Sept. 29, and the league sent all 32 teams a memo Thursday with list of new protocols for clubs to follow when dealing with an outbreak or having been exposed to an outbreak during this coronavirus pandemic.

ESPN's Turron Davenport and The Associated Press contributed to this report.