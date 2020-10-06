Brian Flores explains that he won't be pressured into starting Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback for the Dolphins before he's ready to go. (1:01)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will continue to start in Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced Tuesday on Twitter.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Monday that he wouldn't be pressured into starting Tua Tagovailoa and that the rookie's past hip injury remains a factor in the decision.

Fitzpatrick, 37, has started the first four games of the Dolphins' season, leading the team to a 1-3 record. He has produced a 69% completion rate, six total touchdowns and five interceptions.

He threw for 315 yards and ran for 47 more and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Tagovailoa has been active for every game as the No. 2 QB but hasn't played a snap.

ESPN's Cameron Wolfe contributed to this report.