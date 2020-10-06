Dan Graziano breaks down what has to happen in order for Cam Newton to return to the Patriots for Week 5 vs. the Broncos. (0:48)

Can Newton come back for Week 5? (0:48)

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, who tested positive for COVID-19, was asymptomatic as of Monday, a source confirmed to ESPN.

That means Newton could be cleared to return in five days since his first positive test if he continues not to exhibit any symptoms, has two negative tests 24 hours apart within those five days, and is cleared by the team doctor.

It's conceivable Newton could return to practice by Thursday.

Newton reportedly tested positive Oct. 2 and did not play in Monday night's 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs -- a game that was postponed a day after his diagnosis.

The Patriots play host to the Denver Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday.

Newton being asymptomatic was first reported by Fox Sports.