FRISCO, Texas -- The shuffle on the Dallas Cowboys' offensive line will continue.

Center Joe Looney suffered a sprained medial collateral ligament in his right knee on the first play of last week's loss to the Cleveland Browns and could miss 2-3 weeks, a source told ESPN.

Rookie Tyler Biadasz will take over for Looney with left guard Connor Williams working as the backup center.

The Cowboys have been without right tackle La'el Collins since the season began, and he is scheduled to undergo hip surgery on Wednesday that will require a six-month rehab, multiple sources told ESPN. Left tackle Tyron Smith missed two games with a neck injury, but he returned against the Browns and did not appear to suffer any setbacks.

Undrafted rookie Terence Steele replaced Collins in the starting lineup, but he was pulled in favor of Brandon Knight after giving up two sacks to Myles Garrett.

Biadasz has played 133 snaps in the last two games in taking over for Looney, who suffered an ankle injury in the Week 3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Tight end Dalton Schultz suffered a bruised thigh late in Sunday's loss vs. Cleveland, but the expectation is he will be able to play this week against the New York Giants.