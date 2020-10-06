PITTSBURGH -- There will be 5,500 fans allowed into Heinz Field when the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, team president Art Rooney II announced Tuesday.

Governor Tom Wolf announced new amendments to guidelines for safe gathering in the state earlier in the day, allowing outdoor gatherings in venues with a capacity of more than 10,000 to 15 percent of maximum capacity, up to 7,500 people.

"I know that as a football team, we'll be excited if we have an opportunity to perform in front of fans in our home venue," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday. "Man, they inspire us, and we're looking forward to entertaining them."

The total allowed capacity also includes coaches, players and team personnel, which is why only 5,500 tickets are available to fans. Season ticket-holders who did not opt out of the season will be given priority, and seat selection will be based on a computer-generated random selection of season-ticket holder accounts, Rooney II said in a statement.

Fans who get a ticket must wear face masks and maintain social distancing guidelines. Tailgating is also not permitted in stadium parking lots.