Veteran defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison will be signed to the practice squad for the Seattle Seahawks, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Harrison, 31, openly contemplated retirement after last season following a multitude of injuries but decided to play this season. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2016.

He was released by the Detroit Lions in what he called "a mutual agreement" on Feb. 25. He had two years remaining on his deal after signing an $11 million extension in August.

After sitting out all of the spring workouts last year, Harrison, one of the top run-stoppers in the league, was placed on the non-football injury list before signing the extension, which converted much of his base salary into a $7.5 million signing bonus.

The Lions traded for Harrison on Oct. 25, 2018, sending a fifth-round pick to the New York Giants. That season, he was graded by Pro Football Focus as the No. 3 interior defender in the NFL with the best run-stop percentage in the league (16%).

In April, he said on the Green Light podcast, hosted by former NFL player Chris Long, that he "was angry" over the trade and was "hell-bent on getting out" of the Motor City.

Originally undrafted out of William Penn, Harrison appeared in 117 games with the New York Jets, Giants and Lions, starting 110 of them. He has 485 career tackles with 24 quarterback hits, 11 sacks, 10 passes defended and 4 forced fumbles.

