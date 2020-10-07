David Jacoby and Jay Williams react to the Washington Football Team naming Kyle Allen the starting quarterback and moving Dwayne Haskins behind Alex Smith on the depth chart. (1:46)

What to make of Haskins sliding to No. 3 QB in Washington? (1:46)

Washington is making a change at quarterback, replacing the struggling Dwayne Haskins with Kyle Allen, the team announced Wednesday.

Allen will start Washington's Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams, with Alex Smith serving as the backup.

League sources had told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Washington coach Ron Rivera put Haskins on notice during a Sept. 28 meeting, telling the second-year quarterback that his performance needed to improve against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4.

Haskins was 32-for-45 for 314 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions (a 31.5 Total QBR) as Washington lost 31-17 to Baltimore.

Allen started 12 games for the Carolina Panthers in 2019, going 5-7 while throwing for 3,322 yards with 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He has a firm grasp of Washington's offense, having played in the same system under Rivera last year in Carolina.

But after going 5-1 in his first six starts of 2019, Allen lost his next six starts and was replaced by Will Grier for the season finale.

The Panthers traded Allen to Washington on March 23 for a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Haskins, the 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft, has completed 61% of his passes this season for 939 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. He has the second-worst completion percentage over expectation this season at -6.6%, ahead of only the Denver Broncos' Jeff Driskel (-8.9%), according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

As a rookie, Haskins had 1,365 yards passing, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions and completed 58.6% of his throws.

Washington is 3-8 with Haskins starts over the past two seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.