METAIRIE, La. -- Monday night's game between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers would be relocated to Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium if needed because of Hurricane Delta, sources told ESPN.

The Saints could also move their practice operations to Indianapolis if needed -- as they did for a week in 2008 when Hurricane Gustav hit Louisiana. The Saints have long considered Indianapolis as a contingency option because of the ample hotel space and convenient location of the downtown stadium.

Delta is bearing down on the state of Louisiana and is expected to make landfall as a hurricane on Friday night. LSU has already moved its scheduled Saturday home game against Missouri to Columbia, Missouri, as a result.

The Colts, who play the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday, have been informed by the league that the Monday night game could be played at Lucas Oil Stadium, a source tells ESPN.

The Athletic first reported the potential relocation of the game.

The NFL generally has weather-related contingency plans in place for games. The Saints are scheduled to hold their first practice of the week on Thursday since it is a Monday night game. They would likely leave town after that practice session, if needed, though no such decision has been made yet.