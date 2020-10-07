Biggest Week 5 injury questions for all 32 NFL teams: Lamar Jackson, Drew Lock, Sam Darnold and more

The 2020 NFL season slides into Week 5, and with it includes a rash of injury news and notes about several of the league's top quarterbacks, including the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Denver Broncos' Drew Lock, New York Jets' Sam Darnold and San Francisco 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo.

Elsewhere, in his Thursday night debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1), quarterback Tom Brady will be without Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin, wide receiver Justin Watson and running back LeSean McCoy in the prime-time matchup against the Chicago Bears (3-1). The Bears, a little more fortunate in the injury department at this time, will be without defensive backs Sherrick McManis (hamstring) and Deon Bush (hamstring).

Here's a look at the biggest injuries for every team:

AFC EAST

Linebacker Matt Milano left Buffalo's game against the Raiders in Week 4 because of a pectoral injury, and coach Sean McDermott described his status as "week to week." The unbeaten Bills, who play at Tennessee on Sunday, have struggled to cover the middle of the field with and without Milano this season, but losing him for an extended period of time could curb this defense's attempt at building on the "energy" it found during the second half of last week's win. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones has missed the past two games with a groin injury, but there appears to be a real chance he can make his return Sunday at San Francisco. His return would help the Dolphins' heavy man-to-man defense. -- Cameron Wolfe

Coach Bill Belichick said his plans at quarterback start with if Cam Newton is cleared to come off the COVID-19/reserve list, so that's the headline. Elsewhere, starting right guard Shaq Mason (calf) missed Monday's loss to the Chiefs and opened the week remaining limited in practice. -- Mike Reiss

Starting quarterback Sam Darnold's right shoulder injury, considered week-to-week, means Joe Flacco will make his first start in nearly a year. Talk about tough spots: It's a new team, a new offense, and he had no training camp. Darnold, who hasn't tried to throw, could miss next week's game against the Chargers, too. Wide receiver Breshad Perriman (ankle) looks like he could miss his third straight game. Good news: Running back Le'Veon Bell (hamstring) should be ready to come off IR. Look for him to split carries with Frank Gore. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson did not practice Wednesday because of a knee injury, but it's not considered serious, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. This marked only the third missed practice for Jackson in his three-year NFL career. Jackson has never missed a game since taking over as Baltimore's starting quarterback midway through the 2018 season. He has taken a league-high 47 hits this season. The Ravens should be able to protect Jackson better Sunday against the Bengals because left tackle Ronnie Stanley (shoulder) returned to practice after being sidelined last game. -- Jamison Hensley

Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins is making progress. Atkins, who has missed the first four weeks with a shoulder injury, continued to work his way back into practice on Wednesday. While Atkins' availability will be determined later in the week, there's a decent chance the Bengals will have him for Sunday's game against the Ravens. Cincinnati will need Atkins if it wants to stop a Ravens attack that is third in the league in total rushing. -- Ben Baby

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi continues to struggle with an abdomen injury and had to sit out Wednesday's practice. Ogunjobi has played well this season and the Browns don't have a ton of depth behind him, so getting him healthy again will be key for a Cleveland defensive line that has been solid alongside star pass-rusher Myles Garrett. -- Jake Trotter

The Steelers were fairly healthy going into the impromptu bye week, but they did get back a key contributor in wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who was still in the concussion protocol last week. With Johnson back and mostly healthy, save for a toe injury, the Steelers' offense is nearly at full strength, just in time for the Week 5 game against Philadelphia. Fullback Derek Watt (hamstring) is still working back from injury, though he could potentially play Sunday. -- Brooke Pryor

AFC SOUTH

Tight end Jordan Akins, who left the Texans' Week 4 loss to the Vikings with a concussion, did not practice Wednesday and was listed on the injury report with a concussion and an ankle injury. Akins leads Texans tight ends with 14 catches for 168 yards and a touchdown. If Akins does not play in Week 5 against the Jaguars, then it could mean a larger role for teammate Darren Fells. -- Sarah Barshop

The Colts could go into the biggest test of their defense so far this season without one of the best linebackers in the NFL. All-Pro Darius Leonard, who leads the Colts in tackles with 27, did not practice Wednesday because of a groin injury that caused him to miss the second half of their Week 4 victory over Chicago. The Colts lead the NFL in fewest yards (236.3) and points (14.0) allowed per game. But they're not about to face the Jets, Vikings or Bears. The Browns lead the league in rushing (204.5) and are fourth in points (31.0) per game. -- Mike Wells

The Jaguars are dealing with injuries to three defensive starters, who also happen to be their three best players: linebacker Myles Jack (ankle), cornerback C.J. Henderson (shoulder) and defensive end Josh Allen (knee). They all missed practice on Wednesday, but coach Doug Marrone said he feels good about their chances of playing on Sunday at Houston. Not having Jack would be perhaps the most serious loss because he has been the defense's -- and arguably the team's -- best player. The move to weakside linebacker frees him up to make plays, and he has been all over the field, including an end zone interception. The Jaguars have minimal depth at linebacker, so it's critical they get him on the field ASAP. -- Mike DiRocco

The Titans are already without wide receivers Adam Humphries, Cam Batson and Corey Davis, who have all been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. They could be in line for some good news because A.J. Brown showed up on their estimated injury report as a limited participant. Brown has not practiced since being a limited participant on Sep. 16. Most importantly, the Titans need consecutive days of negative tests before they can get back into their facility. Players, such as Brown, who are in need of treatment are not able to get into the facility to work with the athletic trainers. -- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

Quarterback Drew Lock threw during Wednesday's practice in some of the team's individual drills, and it was the first time Lock has participated in practice since leaving the Broncos' Week 2 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers because of a right (throwing) shoulder injury. Lock is not 100% unless he improves significantly and gets more work in Thursday's or Friday's practice. Brett Rypien is expected to start Sunday against the Patriots. Also, coach Vic Fangio said Wednesday both tight end Noah Fant (ankle) and wide receiver KJ Hamler (hamstring) were "long shots" to play against New England. -- Jeff Legwold

Even after not playing in Monday night's game against the Patriots because of a groin injury, defensive tackle Chris Jones was again a limited participant as the Chiefs began their practice week for Sunday's home game against the Raiders. Jones leads the Chiefs in sacks with 3.5. He gives the Chiefs a nice 1-2 combination of pass-rushers when paired with Frank Clark, so his loss would be felt if he doesn't play against Las Vegas. -- Adam Teicher

Las Vegas might be getting some much needed size and speed back for a game at Arrowhead Stadium, where the Raiders have lost seven straight games. Right tackle Trent Brown, who has played three snaps this season because of a calf issue, and rookie receiver Henry Ruggs III, who has missed the past two games with hamstring and knee issues, both returned to practice Wednesday. "We've been working Trent for a long time, so he wouldn't be out there practicing if he wasn't close to being ready," Raiders coach Jon Gruden said. "Ruggs is a rookie who had no spring practice, and he's missed a lot of time. I don't know if they're going to play this week or not. It's good to have them back out on the field." -- Paul Gutierrez

While the Chargers have had a host of injuries in this young season (defense, offensive line, running back Austin Ekeler) the player this week worth watching is Mike Williams. The 6-foot-4 wideout sat out of L.A.'s Week 4 loss to the Buccaneers with a hamstring injury -- which he suffered the previous week against Carolina -- but there's a chance he will be back for Monday night's game with the Saints. His return would help rookie quarterback Justin Herbert even more. -- Shelley Smith

NFC EAST

Left tackle Tyron Smith appears to be following a similar practice plan from last week that allowed him to return from a two-game absence because of a neck injury. Smith did not practice Wednesday, which was the same as last week before going through two limited workouts the rest of the week. The idea is for Smith to take most of his work on Thursday, the longest practice of the week, and keep him ready for game day. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who had been limited in practice with a knee injury, took part in Wednesday's session. The Cowboys will need Lawrence, who does not have a sack this season, to get after Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. -- Todd Archer

Safety Jabrill Peppers was back on the practice field for the first time Wednesday since suffering an ankle injury 10 days ago against the 49ers. He was listed as a limited participant. It's a step in the right direction, even if the Giants had only a walk-through. There now seems to be at least a chance Peppers makes it back this week to face the Cowboys. Next week might seem more realistic, but this week is at least possible. -- Jordan Raanan

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson (hamstring) returned to the practice field in a limited capacity after sitting out last week's game at San Francisco. He was moving well and was engaged -- all good signs he is on track to play against the Steelers. Wideout Alshon Jeffery (Lisfranc) was moving better than this time last week and appears close to a return. -- Tim McManus

Rookie defensive end Chase Young missed his fourth consecutive practice because of a groin injury. He worked once more on a side field with trainers, performing agility work. It's hard to read this situation because Young clearly has progressed. He worked out with more vigor Wednesday. But the team will be smart and cautious with him. Last week, coach Ron Rivera called him day to day, and that remains true. They also have to worry about receiver Terry McLaurin, who didn't practice because of a thigh injury. He was not on the field during the portion open to the media. He hurt the thigh in practice on Oct. 1 and sat out the next day, but he played against Baltimore on Sunday. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

In stark contrast to the Buccaneers, the Bears have two notable players on the injury report for Thursday night: defensive backs Sherrick McManis (hamstring) and Deon Bush (hamstring). McManis, who missed last week's game, is one of Chicago's best all-around players on special teams. The Bears had a special teams breakdown last week when Indianapolis partially blocked a punt early in the game. Chicago can ill afford any special teams miscues versus Tampa Bay, but that becomes harder without McManis, who is likely to be inactive for another week. -- Jeff Dickerson

The Lions are off this week, but injuries to cornerback Desmond Trufant (hamstring) and running back Kerryon Johnson (undisclosed) will be worth keeping an eye on entering Week 6. Both left the loss to New Orleans in the second half, and it would be noticeable if they were out for any period of time. Corners Justin Coleman and Mike Ford, along with running back Bo Scarbrough and left guard Joe Dahl are eligible to come off IR if they are ready following the Lions' bye. -- Michael Rothstein

Davante Adams thought he was ready to play last week against the Falcons, but the Packers either did not or figured they could get by a winless team without their best receiver. By doing so, the Packers gave Adams and his ailing hamstring another two weeks of rest given they're on the bye this week before they face Tom Brady and the Bucs in Week 6. "[Adams has] worked his tail off ever since this thing occurred, and it's just one of those deals where the long term, potential long-term effects, you just got to take that into consideration," coach Matt LaFleur said. "And we know that in order for us to be at our best, he needs to be a part of those long-term plans." -- Rob Demovsky

Defensive end Danielle Hunter sought a second opinion on the herniated disk in his neck that has sidelined him since the middle of August. At this rate, it's fair to raise two questions: Should Hunter return and risk further injury, and will we see him at some point this season? The Vikings' cornerback unit is still dealing with injuries as Kris Boyd (hamstring) and Holton Hill (foot) were limited Wednesday, but Mike Hughes (neck) did return to practice in full for the first time in several weeks. Minnesota's linebacking corps took another hit with a foot injury to Eric Kendricks, which kept him out of practice Wednesday. Receiver Adam Thielen was limited because of a shoulder injury, while his position-mate, K.J. Osborn, was held out because of a hamstring ailment. -- Courtney Cronin

NFC SOUTH

Wide receiver Julio Jones did not practice Wednesday as he continues to deal with the left hamstring injury that caused him to miss one game and limited him to one half of play against Green Bay on Monday. Jones typically fights through injuries, but this latest one seems more concerning. Asked about his concern level for Jones, quarterback Matt Ryan said, "I know one thing about Julio: He works as hard as anybody I know to get himself ready to go week in and week out. If he continues to do that, those kind of things are going to take care of themselves in the long haul." -- Vaughn McClure

For the first time this season, there really isn't a big injury question for the Panthers. Even if starting left tackle Russell Okung (groin) isn't able to play for the third straight week, the Panthers have become so confident in Greg Little that they don't look at this as a big setback. Having said that, Okung is trending toward playing even though he was limited in Wednesday's practice. -- David Newton

It might be easier to list the starters who aren't injury question marks this week. Receiver Michael Thomas remains the headliner after missing the past three games with an ankle injury. There is a good chance he'll return, because he returned to practice last week. But it's still possible the Saints will take a conservative approach with their bye coming in Week 6. Thomas was one of six starters held out of last Sunday's game at Detroit (along with cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Janoris Jenkins, tight end Jared Cook, guard Andrus Peat and defensive end Marcus Davenport). Then they had All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk and All-Pro kick returner Deonte Harris leave early with injuries. The Saints' first practice report will be on Thursday this week because they play a Monday night game against the Chargers. -- Mike Triplett

The Bucs, who play at Chicago on Thursday night, will be without Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin again this week because of a hamstring injury. They will also be without his backup, Justin Watson, because of a chest injury, and third-down running back LeSean McCoy because of an ankle injury. To make matters worse, running back Leonard Fournette is still healing from his own ankle injury and is doubtful. The team also placed tight end O.J. Howard on injured reserve this week. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Outside linebacker Devon Kennard, who sat out Sunday's game in Carolina, missed another practice Wednesday because of a calf injury. Not having Kennard on the field against the Jets on Sunday will add more pressure to Chandler Jones to get to the quarterback. If Kennard can't play this week, Haason Reddick will get more reps, but the Jets will be able to key in on Jones more, putting more resources into slowing down one of the league's best pass-rushers. -- Josh Weinfuss

The Rams are dealing with two injuries at the inside linebacker spot. Micah Kiser, the team's leading tackler, has a strained groin and a strained pectoral muscle suffered in a Week 4 win against the Giants and Kenny Young, who has rotated in at the position, is dealing with knee inflammation. Troy Reeder, who started eight games last season, is capable of filling a role if Kiser or Young are unable to play Sunday. -- Lindsey Thiry

Will Jimmy Garoppolo return from his high right ankle sprain? The Niners are a bit more optimistic about it as Garoppolo returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday. That doesn't guarantee anything, but it's Garoppolo's first practice since suffering the injury in Week 2. "We'll see how he goes," coach Kyle Shanahan said. "We're going to throw him in there today, and that will give me more of an opinion at least." The Niners would be more than happy to get Garoppolo back after a rough outing from Nick Mullens and the offense in last week's loss to the Eagles. -- Nick Wagoner

Pete Carroll said right cornerback Quinton Dunbar participated in Wednesday's walk-through and will practice Thursday with the hope of playing Sunday night against Minnesota. He missed the past two games with a knee injury, pressing Tre Flowers into the starting lineup. If Dunbar isn't ready, Seattle's bye following the Minnesota game will give him four weeks of rest, which is something the Seahawks will surely take into account when determining his status. However, his possible absence would also mean missing another starter on defense with strong safety Jamal Adams not expected to play against Minnesota and linebacker Jordyn Brooks unlikely to play, as well. -- Brady Henderson