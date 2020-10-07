JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars placed nickelback D.J. Hayden on injured reserve on Wednesday because of the hamstring injury he suffered in last Sunday's loss to Cincinnati.

Hayden was hurt in the second half and had to be helped off the field. He was the second Jaguars player in the secondary to get hurt against the Bengals. Cornerback C.J. Henderson, the ninth overall pick in April, suffered a shoulder injury. Coach Doug Marrone said there is a chance Henderson could play on Sunday at Houston though he did not practice on Wednesday.

Hayden is the Jaguars' best and most experienced defensive back. He has 13 tackles and one pass breakup this season, which is his third in Jacksonville after four years in Oakland and one in Detroit.

Either rookie seventh-round pick Chris Claybrooks or fourth-year veteran Sidney Jones, a second-round pick in 2017 by Philadelphia, will take over as the nickelback.