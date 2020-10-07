Adam Schefter reveals that the Ravens held Lamar Jackson out of practice for precautionary reasons after listing him with a knee injury. (0:34)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed Wednesday's practice with a knee injury, but a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that it is not considered serious.

Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, was held out for "precautionary reasons" heading into Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the source added.

This is only the third practice that Jackson has missed during the regular season in his three-year NFL career. It's the first time this has happened since he was absent from a Week 10 practice last November with an illness.

Jackson was removed from Sunday's 31-17 win in Washington with 4:24 remaining in the game. It was assumed Jackson was pulled because Baltimore was leading by 21 points at the time.

Since taking over as the Ravens' starter midway through 2011 season, Jackson has been hit 340 times, which is 112 more than any other quarterback. But he has been durable and has yet to miss a start during his 26-game run.

Jackson didn't mention an injury when he spoke to reporters on a teleconference about 90 minutes before the start of Wednesday's practice.

With Jackson sidelined, Robert Griffin III took the reps with the first-team offense.