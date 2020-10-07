RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks will be without All-Pro strong safety Jamal Adams for a second straight game when they host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

Coach Pete Carroll made that announcement Wednesday and said linebacker Jordyn Brooks, Seattle's first-round pick, will also have a hard time making it back this week. Cornerback Quinton Dunbar participated in Wednesday's walk-through and plans to practice Thursday with the hope of playing against Minnesota, per Carroll.

Adams (groin), Brooks (knee) and Dunbar (knee) all missed Seattle's win over the Miami Dolphins last Sunday. The Seahawks have a bye after playing Minnesota, then play their first NFC West game in Week 7 against the Arizona Cardinals, by which point Adams will have had three weeks to rest the groin injury he suffered late in Seattle's win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.

Ryan Neal replaced Adams in that game and sealed the Seahawks' win with an interception of Dak Prescott's final attempt. He started again in Miami with Lano Hill inactive for the second straight week and picked off Ryan Fitzpatrick on the Dolphins' opening possession. Hill's status for this week is unclear.

Cody Barton replaced Brooks at weakside linebacker, while Tre Flowers started for Dunbar at right cornerback against Miami.

The Seahawks acquired Adams from the New York Jets this summer for a package that included two first-round picks. His two sacks still lead the team.

Carroll said the Seahawks expect defensive end Rasheem Green (neck stinger) and wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (foot) to be back from injured reserve following Seattle's bye.