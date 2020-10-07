THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay was asked Wednesday whether he thought teams should be punished for blatantly disregarding coronavirus safety protocols.

"Oh yeah," McVay said during a video conference with reporters. "There's some very strict policies that the league is serious about implementing, and I think we all realize, you know, how volatile this thing is, and so to answer your question, yes."

McVay, however, did not offer any suggestions when asked what a fair punishment would be. "I don't know that," he said.

McVay has not been without fault in following the safety protocols. A day after the season opened, the NFL distributed a sternly-worded memo to reinforce that coaches must wear face coverings at all times on the sidelines during games and threatened discipline for those who don't comply.

"I figure that memo was directed at me," said McVay, who was shown wearing a mask below his chin multiple times during the Sunday Night Football broadcast. "I was definitely one of the main culprits of not following what the league wants."

The NFL is currently dealing with an uptick in coronavirus cases, notably with the Tennessee Titans, who had to reschedule a Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers for Oct. 25 because of multiple positive coronavirus tests.

On Wednesday morning, two more Titans players tested positive for the coronavirus, and it was discovered that members of the team held a workout outside of the team facility following the initial positive tests in the organization.

On Sept. 30, a day after the Titans closed their facility amid the COVID-19 outbreak in their organization, a group of players worked out at Montgomery Bell Academy, according to a school official.

A day later, on Oct. 1, the NFL and the Titans informed players that they were banned from any in-person gatherings outside of the team facilities.

On Monday, the NFL distributed a league memo that said teams found in violation of protocol resulting in an outbreak that requires an adjustment to the scheduled are subject to financial and competitive discipline that can include the loss of draft picks and forfeiture of a game.

The Rams have not placed any players on the reserve/COVID-19 list since the outset of training camp when outside linebacker Terrell Lewis and defensive lineman Michael Hoecht both were listed.

ESPN's Turron Davenport contributed to this report.