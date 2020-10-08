Adam Schefter reports on another Titans player testing positive for the coronavirus Thursday morning and predicts how Tennessee's Week 5 matchup vs. the Bills could play out. (1:28)

The Tennessee Titans had another player test positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning, according to ESPN and multiple reports.

An inconclusive positive test from Wednesday also was confirmed positive Thursday, according to ESPN and reports, bringing the total number of positive tests within the Titans organization to 23 since Sept. 24.

The Titans' facility remains closed, and the organization is still prohibited from in-person gatherings or activities.

The second consecutive day of positive tests within the organization further jeopardizes Tennessee's Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Players from both the Titans and Bills have been informed that the NFL is discussing multiple alternative scenarios for the game, including postponing it until Monday or Tuesday, sources told ESPN's Dianna Russini.

A Week 5 game on Monday or Tuesday would create an issue for the Bills, who are scheduled to play the following Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6.

Sources told Russini that if the Bills-Titans game is moved to Monday or Tuesday, the NFL is discussing delaying the Buffalo-Kansas City game until Saturday, Oct. 17.

Meanwhile, the Titans placed wide receiver Corey Davis on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. He was one of two Titans players to test positive on Wednesday morning.

The NFL and NFL Players Association sent officials to Nashville on Friday to look into possible violations of coronavirus procedures and protocols leading to the outbreak. Although the Titans maintain that they have followed all league memos and directives verbatim, the team is now facing possible penalties from the NFL.

A league memo was distributed Monday that said teams found in violation of protocol resulting in an outbreak that requires an adjustment to the schedule are subject to financial and competitive discipline that can include the loss of draft picks and forfeiture of a game.