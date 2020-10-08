The Atlanta Falcons have activated rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Terrell, who tested positive before the Falcons' Week 3 home game against the Chicago Bears, returned to team meetings for the first time Wednesday. He is on track to return this Sunday against Carolina after missing the past two games.

The first-round draft pick from Clemson played 137 defensive snaps in his first two games while starting at left cornerback. He has 11 combined tackles.

The Falcons started Isaiah Oliver and Kendall Sheffield outside at cornerback on Monday night against Green Bay as Sheffield made his season debut off a foot injury.

Terrell's return could mean Sheffield and Terrell line up outside against the Panthers, unless the Falcons decide to let Sheffield play the nickel role while leaving Terrell and Oliver outside. Blidi Wreh-Wilson has been playing the nickel role since Darqueze Dennard was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.