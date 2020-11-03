The 2020 NFL trade deadline has come and gone. A few 2021 NFL draft picks were dealt, and the Jacksonville Jaguars were busy, including trading pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings. Elsewhere, the Las Vegas Raiders moved on from a rookie third-round pick before he had even played a game.

We tracked every deal since training camp here, with analysis and highlights from our team of NFL reporters (latest info on top). Here's what you need to know.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

NFL trade deadline day came and went with more fizzle than sizzle. A few big names got kicked around, but there wasn't much late movement, and not many people were surprised. This year more than ever, with COVID-19 testing requirements delaying the availability of new player acquisitions and next year's salary-cap concerns dampening teams' desire to take on big contracts, inertia ruled the day. If you felt like your team was one piece away Tuesday morning, you probably still do.

Dolphins did trade for Chiefs RB DeAndre Washington before the deadline for a late round pick swap, source confirms.



Miami needs to improve its run game so Washington gives them another option but now they have 6 RBs so I'd imagine somebody is gone soon. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 3, 2020

Sense around the league is Texans have wanted high draft picks for multiple players, not just Will Fuller. Makes a deal difficult at a time teams aren't eager to part with more than a Day 3 pick. Less than 40 minutes to make deal. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 3, 2020

The Miami Dolphins are sending Isaiah Ford to the wide-receiver needy New England Patriots, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, making the first trade on deadline day a rare intradivisional one. The Dolphins will get a 2022 seventh-round pick back in the deal, a source told ESPN.

Dolphins trading Isaiah Ford to the WR-needy Patriots is a sign they are ready to open up more opportunities in the slot for Malcolm Perry, Lynn Bowden Jr. and Antonio Callaway who comes off the suspension list this week and will likely be activated to 53-man roster soon. Patriots getting a reliable WR who doesn't ooze elite physical traits but always knows his assignment and often comes up in key moments. A rare trade between rivals.

I'm told the Green Bay Packers have discussed trading for Texans' receiver Will Fuller. However, there's been a disagreement in Green Bay at the highest levels of the organization over whether or not adding an elite receiver in the short term would be worth the spend. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 3, 2020

Will Aaron Rodgers be disappointed if the Packers don't add anyone before the trade deadline? A very PC answer: "I'm just focused on what I've got to do this week … If somebody's added, awesome, we'll look forward to working him in next week. If not, business as usual."

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan, Jerry Jones said the Cowboys there is a “high improbability,” the Cowboys will make a trade. One player who isn’t going anywhere? Aldon Smith. “I think it’s been a positive how he’s evolved,” Jones said. “He’s a different player than he was, but that doesn’t make it a negative … I like his focus. I like his attitude. I like his attitude about the future. I’m not interested in doing anything about Aldon.” There have been no talks yet regarding an extension.

After speaking with a few GMs around the NFL, I've learned multiple teams who have called the Patriots about CB Stephon Gilmore were told by New England they want a first round pick and a player in exchange for the 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 3, 2020

Bill Belichick, on today's trade deadline, and how things can often change quickly: "It looks like the ball is going to roll into the cup and then at the last second it spins out. So you just have to take it as it comes." ⛳️🏈🏌️‍♂️ — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 3, 2020

Monday, Nov. 2

The @AtlantaFalcons aren't trading me. They have declined a handful of offers. — Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) November 2, 2020

The Tennessee Titans are acquiring veteran defensive back Desmond King from the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a sixth-round pick, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. King was a healthy scratch for the Chargers' Week 8 loss to the Denver Broncos.

The New Orleans Saints continued their aggressive approach toward the 2020 season by acquiring linebacker Kwon Alexander from the San Francisco 49ers on Monday in exchange for veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso and a conditional fifth-round draft pick, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sunday, Nov. 1

Date: Nov. 1

Continuing their roster teardown, the New York Jets traded linebacker Avery Williamson to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, a source confirmed. The Jets will receive the Steelers' 2022 fifth-round draft pick in exchange for Williamson and a 2022 seventh-round pick, the source said. Just like that, Williamson goes from the league's worst record (0-8) to the best record (7-0).

Washington Football Team defensive end Ryan Kerrigan has requested a trade, but Washington has told teams that it won't deal the star pass-rusher, a source told ESPN. Another source insisted to ESPN on Sunday that Kerrigan has not requested a trade. Multiple people around the NFL believe that Kerrigan values loyalty to the franchise and his family over money.

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku also could be on the move after requesting a trade earlier this season. Njoku later walked back his request, but the Browns have a surplus at tight end with two-time Pro Bowler Austin Hooper and rookie Harrison Bryant.

The Miami Dolphins have taken a call on star cornerback Xavien Howard, but it would take a "Laremy Tunsil type" of offer to pry him loose. Miami famously traded Tunsil and Stills to Houston last year for a package that included two first-round draft picks and a second-rounder.

The Minnesota Vikings are open to trading safety Anthony Harris if someone is willing to take on his salary and expiring contract. Harris, 29, is playing this season on the Vikings' franchise tag, worth approximately $11.4 million.

Tuesday's trade deadline sparks an obvious question of how active the New England Patriots might be. Unlike past years, when the discussion was almost always about acquiring players, the team's 2-5 start puts the possibility of selling in play. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore is arguably the Patriots' best asset in that type of conversation,

Despite teams needing wide receivers and the Minnesota Vikings' slow start, the team has made clear it has no plans to trade Adam Thielen, per sources. Thielen has not been shopped despite rumors.

Date: Oct. 30

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross opened up Friday about his role and uncertain future. Ross, who has not played in three of the team's past four games as his role has diminished, rebuffed a report that suggested a team source wasn't sure if the speedy receiver still liked football. "Trade me if this (is) how y'all feel," the Bengals' 2017 first-round pick wrote on Twitter on Friday. "I'm healthy and eager to play. I know I can be productive. It's hard to love something when your (sic) not actually participating in it."

Date: Oct. 29

With the trade deadline approaching and the Houston Texans entering their bye week with a 1-6 record, it would seem that the time has come to sell on the 2020 season. Unlike his predecessor, Bill O'Brien, who was both the general manager and head coach, interim coach Romeo Crennel said he doesn't "even think about" the trade deadline -- "I think about losing and winning," he said.

Date: Oct. 28

The New York Jets say they have no plans to trade defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, the third overall pick in 2019 whose name has been circulated in media speculation. "He's going to be here. Those [stories] are false," coach Adam Gase said Wednesday. "I talked to Quinnen. I have not heard one thing from anybody in the front office about him being traded. ... There's nothing to that. It's false."

Date: Oct. 28

The Cincinnati Bengals' career sack leader is on the move. Veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap was traded to the Seattle Seahawks for offensive lineman B.J. Finney and a seventh-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Date: Oct. 28

The Atlanta Falcons are holding pass-rusher Takk McKinley out of Thursday night's game against the Carolina Panthers, according to sources, fueling talk of a potential trade. The Falcons are sitting McKinley so a lingering groin injury can heal. But multiple league sources say the Falcons are open to trade options with the fourth-year player, so listing him as inactive can serve Atlanta on both fronts if necessary.

Date: Oct. 27

The Detroit Lions are acquiring defensive end Everson Griffen from the Dallas Cowboys for a 2021 conditional sixth round pick, multiple sources told ESPN, giving the Lions another pass-rushing option and shoring up one of the biggest holes in their defense. The pick could become a fifth-round pick depending on various conditions, a source told ESPN's Todd Archer. In seven games this season with the Cowboys, Griffen has 20 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

The Lions trade for Everson Griffen makes complete sense for a club in need of pass rush. While Lions head coach Matt Patricia didn't want to get too much into how they'll use Griffen until he is allowed in the building Monday, it's clear he'll provide a complement to Trey Flowers and Romeo Okwara. Detroit's pass rush has been toward the bottom of the league most of the season, as has its pressure and pass rush win rate. Griffen should help in all of those areas immediately. Big win for Detroit.

Date: Oct. 25

The Atlanta Falcons will not trade franchise quarterback Matt Ryan or star wide receiver Julio Jones before the Nov. 3 trade deadline, sources close to the situation told ESPN. Although the Falcons (1-5) are in last place in the NFC South and already have fired head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff, sources told ESPN they are not looking to move on from Ryan or Jones

Date: Oct. 23

The Arizona Cardinals took out their time machine to bolster their pass rush in the wake of losing Chandler Jones for the season. Arizona traded a sixth-round pick in the 2021 draft to the New York Giants in exchange for linebacker Markus Golden, who started his career with the Cardinals. Golden was the Cardinals' second-round pick in 2015 out of the University of Missouri. In four seasons with the Cardinals, Golden had 19 sacks. He had 11.5 in his last two with the Giants, including 1.5 in seven games this season.

Date: Oct. 22

With the NFL trade deadline less than two weeks away, teams are setting up their rosters for the stretch run of the 2020 season. Could Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, who's frustrated about his contract, get moved? Could a team trade for a quarterback? Jameis Winston (Saints), Jacoby Brissett (Colts) and Dwayne Haskins (Washington) are among the backups who could be had. We asked our NFL Nation reporters to pick potential trade targets for every team.

Date: Oct. 22

The Baltimore Ravens have traded for Minnesota Vikings pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue, adding a critical component to the NFL's stingiest defense. The Ravens will send a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional fifth-round pick to the Vikings for Ngakoue, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Date: Oct. 21

The New York Jets dealt seldom-used outside linebacker Jordan Willis to the San Francisco 49ers. The Jets will receive the 49ers' sixth-round 2022 pick in exchange for Willis and a seventh-round 2021 pick. Willis was inactive for the past three games. He played only 42 snaps and had no tackles.

Date: Oct. 18

Shortly after falling to 0-6, the New York Jets finalized a trade that sends starting nose tackle Steve McLendon -- a captain -- to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Jets will receive a 2022 sixth-round draft pick in exchange for McLendon and a 2023 seventh-round pick. The Bucs had a need for a veteran replacement for 347-pound nose tackle Vita Vea, who suffered a broken ankle last week and is done of the season.

Date: Oct. 15

Let's run through the players who might become available in the three weeks between now and the Nov. 3 NFL trade deadline and propose a few deals. Some might pop up only if their team craters or if another team gets desperate. Others are guys who might be more available than you think because they don't have much of a future with the franchise.

Date: Oct. 14

The Tennessee Titans traded outside linebacker Kamalei Correa and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2021 sixth-round pick. Correa was frustrated with his diminished role after he played only 38 snaps on defense (14%) and 23 special-teams snaps in three games.

Date: Oct. 10

A handful of NFL executives surveyed this week told ESPN they believe the New York Jets would receive similar compensation in a trade for Sam Darnold if they finish with the No. 1 overall pick and decide that's the route they want to pursue. "I don't think they'd get a [first-round pick] for Sam, but it also depends what he puts on tape the rest of the year," one general manager told ESPN. "The problem is, [Darnold] is struggling with his accuracy, his durability -- so they're in a tough spot. And if everyone knows the Jets are taking a quarterback, then they won't get as much back."

Date: Sept. 19

Even before Odell Beckham Jr. shined during a Thursday night win over the Cincinnati Bengals, one source close to the situation insisted to ESPN that the Cleveland Browns had no plans or discussions this season about trading the wide receiver. "It's totally not true," one source told ESPN, regarding speculation that Beckham could be traded. "No idea where anyone would have gotten that."

Date: Sept. 18

Allen Robinson's contract situation is a tricky one, and not just for the usual reasons. The Chicago Bears' No. 1 wide receiver was in the news because he's frustrated with the state of contract negotiations with the team. Robinson is in the final year of the three-year, $42 million free-agent deal he signed with Chicago in 2018. As is often the case, he wants to stay, the team wants to keep him, but the sides just haven't been able to agree on the appropriate numbers.

Date: Sept. 6

The Miami Dolphins acquired rookie offensive weapon Lynn Bowden Jr. from the Las Vegas Raiders for a Day 3 pick swap. The Raiders received a fourth-round pick from Miami while sending back a sixth-round selection. Bowden, a third-round pick out of Kentucky who primarily played running back in training camp for the Raiders, might get a shot to play receiver in Miami. He was thought of as a versatile playmaker, potential slot receiver and returner coming out of the draft. Bowden played quarterback, slot receiver and running back in college.

Date: Sept. 3

The Denver Broncos traded cornerback Isaac Yiadom to the New York Giants for a seventh-round pick in 2021. Yiadom, a third-round pick in 2018, gives the Giants another option at corner. "I'll be his biggest cheerleader," Denver coach Vic Fangio said after the deal was completed." I hope he makes us look bad and he's a great player there."

Date: Sept. 3

The Jacksonville Jaguars continued their roster purge by agreeing to trade safety Ronnie Harrison to the Cleveland Browns for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick. The Browns were in need of a safety following the season-ending injury to second-round draft pick Grant Delpit, who ruptured an Achilles tendon in training camp on Aug. 24. Harrison has started 22 of the 28 games in which he played for the Jaguars since they drafted him in the third round out of Alabama in 2018.

Date: Sept. 1

The Washington Football Team added offensive line depth, trading a sixth-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for tackle David Sharpe and a seventh-round choice. Washington likes Sharpe's athleticism and length -- he's 6-foot-6. Sharpe, a fourth-round pick in 2017, has started four games and played in 24.

Date: Aug. 31

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2021 second-round draft pick and a conditional 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ngakoue agreed to a one-year, $12 million deal with the Vikings -- instead of his franchise tender of $17.8 million -- to complete the trade. Ngakoue, 25, gives the Vikings a young, proven pass-rusher opposite Danielle Hunter, one whose work ethic and intensity have always been among the most respected in Jacksonville's locker room.

Date: Aug. 31

The Carolina Panthers traded linebacker Andre Smith to the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a conditional draft pick in 2023. The Panthers had planned to release Smith.

Date: Aug. 29

The Miami Dolphins traded linebacker Raekwon McMillan and a 2021 fifth-round draft pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2021 fourth-round draft pick. The net gain for the Dolphins was a Day 3 pick swap while the Raiders got a run-stuffing linebacker who can compete for playing time in a position group in which they need some depth.

Date: Aug. 9

The Detroit Lions traded cornerback Michael Jackson to the New England Patriots, hours after announcing plans to release the veteran. In return, the Lions receive a conditional 2022 seventh-round pick in the NFL draft, a source told ESPN's Mike Reiss. Jackson played in one game for Detroit last season, a 19-16 loss at Washington, where he played two special-teams snaps.