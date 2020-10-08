Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn on Thursday named rookie quarterback Justin Herbert the team's starter going forward.

Lynn had said Tyrod Taylor, who was sidelined after a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung while giving him a painkilling injection, would start when he was 100 percent healthy. But after watching Herbert wow the league with impressive numbers against the Kansas City Chiefs in an overtime loss, a close loss to the Carolina Panthers and another close loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- all three were by less than one score -- Lynn said he made a decision against what he had said earlier.

"He impressed from the very beginning," Lynn said. "This young man is going to continue to get better and I know we can win with him. I believe that.

"I did not take that decision lightly. It's not a decision where he's going to be looking over his shoulder... he's our quarterback."

Lynn said Taylor did not take the decision well -- "he's a competitor" -- but believes Taylor will continue to mentor Herbert the rest of the season.

His next start will be his first on Monday Night Football, against the Saints in New Orleans.