EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate had conversations with both his sister Breanna and coach Joe Judge following a postgame fight with Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Whether he had any regrets for the incident on the field at SoFi Stadium this past Sunday, he wouldn't say.

"Next question," Tate said Thursday on a video call with reporters where he mostly deflected questions about the scuffle.

Ramsey and Tate have had somewhat of a public feud regarding a family situation over the past year. Ramsey has two young daughters with Tate's younger sister Breanna.

The Giants wide receiver did laugh when it was suggested that he must have won the fight because there were no bruises on his face.

"I had my helmet on," he added, after continuously insisting the team was focused on playing the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Tate also said he wasn't sure if there would ultimately be any discipline from the league. Sources told ESPN earlier in the week that a suspension was not expected.

Tate did reveal that Judge asked what happened in the days after the game. He told his side of the story.

"[Judge] took my word for it and we moved on," Tate said. "That was kind of it."

After they squared off on multiple occasions throughout the game, including when Ramsey piledrived Tate on a key fourth-quarter tackle, the two players met near midfield and began exchanging blows. The Giants believe it was Ramsey who threw the first punch and didn't expect to discipline Tate for his actions, barring any new information.

"Look, all I can say is the account I got from a number of our players was that, there's a history, obviously, between them. There was a punch thrown. Golden was defending himself. I was told he wasn't the one who threw the punch," Judge said earlier in the week. "Everybody involved was trying to break it up. I can say both our players and the Rams' staff and players, from what I saw with my own eyes, were all in there just trying to break it up."

Tate said it's not something he's thought about much the past few days. He's trying to move forward.

The Giants (0-4) are still looking for their first win, and Tate has yet to reach the end zone. New York is last in the NFL, averaging 11.8 points per game entering its matchup with the Cowboys.

"Honestly, it's Dallas week," said Tate, who has 14 catches for 103 yards in three games this season. "I don't even want to backpedal and discuss that because I don't think going back is going to help us this week. I don't really want to draw any more attention or put any more highlights out there that don't have anything to do with Dallas. So I want to keep moving forward and get a win this week."