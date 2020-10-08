TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals have an agreement in place to sign free-agent cornerback Prince Amukamara pending the results of his COVID-19 testing, a source told ESPN's Dan Graziano.

It's not likely Amukamara, who lives in the Phoenix area, will join the team for this weekend's game in New York against the Jets, but he potentially could play in Arizona's Week 6 game on Monday Night Football at the Dallas Cowboys.

The veteran cornerback will give the Cardinals depth as Dre Kirkpatrick, whom the Cardinals' signed on Aug. 23 in the aftermath of Robert Alford's season-ending pec injury, deals with a calf injury. He has been limited in practice the last two days. He played in Sunday's loss at Carolina despite being on the injury list last Friday with a concussion.

Amukamara, 31, was released by the Las Vegas Raiders in late August as the team trimmed to the mandatory 53-man limit. He signed with the team in May.

He had been released by the Chicago Bears on Feb. 21 as he was entering the final season of his three-year, $27 million extension signed in 2018. His cap hit was to be $8 million.

Amukamara spent three seasons with the Bears, appearing in 44 of 48 games with 42 starts, and had 3 interceptions (all in 2018), 29 passes defended, 3 forced fumbles, a recovery and a defensive touchdown.

In nine NFL seasons, he has 476 tackles and 10 interceptions.

A first-round draft pick of the New York Giants in 2011, he was part of a Super Bowl team there in his rookie year. He also spent a season with the Jacksonville Jaguars before joining the Bears in 2017.