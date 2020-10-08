RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson didn't mince words Thursday when asked about the play by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill that injured his leg in Week 3.

"Kind of like what everybody thought of it: I thought it was kind of a bull---- ... play," Carson said while speaking to reporters via video call for the first time since that game. "But it is what it is."

Carson did say he appreciated Hill messaging him afterward with an apology.

Carson suffered a first-degree knee strain in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks' win over Dallas when Hill executed what's known as a gator-roll tackle. He brought down Carson from behind and, with both players on the ground, continued to hold the running back's left leg while rolling over. Hill was not penalized on the play but was fined $6,522 as well as another $6,522 for a hit on Russell Wilson.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the next day that he was "really pissed" about Hill's tackle. Teammates K.J. Wright and Quandre Diggs also voiced strong objections on Twitter.

Carson said he was nervous initially when he felt a sharp pain, fearing he suffered another injury to the same leg he injured in high school. He was relieved when an MRI showed it was nothing serious.

He didn't miss a practice last week, started in Seattle's win over the Miami Dolphins and rushed for two touchdowns while totaling 100 yards from scrimmage.

Carson, who missed a combined 15 games over his first three seasons, set a goal of playing in all 16 games this year. He's playing out the final year of the rookie deal he signed as a seventh-round pick in 2017.

"So no matter what the situation is, injuries, stuff like that, I wanted to tell myself if I could play through it, I'm going to play through it," he said. "I know that's one of the big knocks that a lot of teams have on me is, can he play a whole season? And I wanted to prove to myself and prove to everybody else that I can."