The Buffalo Bills' game against the Tennessee Titans has been rescheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m., sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter, after a COVID-19 outbreak within the Titans organization forced the NFL to postpone the game.

Originally scheduled for Sunday, the game between unbeaten teams was in jeopardy after three Titans players tested positive for COVID-19 this week. With their facility already closed since Sept. 29, the three positive tests pushed the Titans' total to 22 over the past two weeks, alone.

The Bills' Week 6 game against the Kansas City Chiefs is tentatively rescheduled for Sunday, Oct. 18, a source told Schefter

However, if the Titans register any more positive tests prior to Tuesday's game, the Bills-Chiefs game will revert back to its original slot on Thursday Night Football on Oct. 15.

Bills players and coaches were unsure of the league's plans throughout the week, with both coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen saying Wednesday that the team would trust whatever the league's decision would be.

Tennessee now must register no new positive tests for the next three days for its facility to open Sunday, at the earliest.