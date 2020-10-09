Jimmy Graham pulls down one-handed TD to give Bears lead

CHICAGO -- Jimmy Graham can still score touchdowns. Graham's fourth touchdown reception of the season occurred at a pivotal moment for the Bears, who at one point trailed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13-0 on Thursday night.

Down six and with the Bears deep in Tampa Bay territory -- courtesy of cornerback Kyle Fuller's jarring hit on Bucs running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn that resulted in a fumble -- quarterback Nick Foles fired a pass near the back left corner of the end zone that Graham snagged with one hand over Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean.

The Bears led 14-13 at halftime. His fourth TD grab left Graham tied for the second-most touchdown catches in the NFL.