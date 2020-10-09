Dianna Russini reveals that the Titans and Patriots have no new positive COVID-19 tests on Friday and explains how Tennessee has been handling this situation as a whole. (2:15)

No new positive test for Titans, Patriots and Chiefs players (2:15)

The Tennessee Titans had no additional positives in Thursday's round of testing for COVID-19, a source told ESPN's Dianna Russini.

The New England Patriots also had no new positive tests from Thursday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, meaning the Patriots' game against the Denver Broncos remains on for Monday.

The NFL announced on Thursday that the Bills-Titans game, originally set for Sunday, is now scheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on CBS.

The game is contingent on Tennessee not having any more positive tests. The organization has had 23 positive tests since Sept. 24.

The Titans are trying to get into their facility by Saturday afternoon, a source said.

The Patriots-Broncos game was moved from Sunday to Monday at 5 p.m. ET as part of an ESPN doubleheader, the NFL announced Thursday.

The game was originally scheduled for Sunday -- a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff -- in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and the Broncos' players were informed of the move to Monday after Thursday afternoon's practice.

The Patriots have not practiced and their facility was closed both Wednesday and Thursday after quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore were moved to the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.