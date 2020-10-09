Bart Scott and Dianna Russini react to the news that all Jets personnel were sent home today after a presumptive positive COVID-19 player test. (0:56)

The New York Jets had a positive COVID-19 test for a player and sent all their players and coaches home Friday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Jets player who tested positive has been retested, and results should be known at some point Friday, a source told ESPN's Rich Cimini. Players were in the building on Friday morning when the team became aware, and everyone was sent home immediately.

Jets players and coaches will conduct their meetings virtually on Friday.

The Jets (0-4) are scheduled to host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The Cardinals are scheduled to leave for New York on Friday.