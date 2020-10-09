Washington has placed wide receiver Steven Sims Jr. on injured reserve with a toe injury.

Sims has not played or practiced since Washington's Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The 23-year-old has six catches for 103 yards and zero touchdowns this season.

Last season for Washington, as an undrafted rookie free agent, he had 34 receptions for 310 yards and five total touchdowns (one rushing).

He will be required to miss at least three weeks per injured reserve rules for the 2020 season, meaning the earliest he will be able to return is Week 9 against the New York Giants because Washington has a bye in Week 8.